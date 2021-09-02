Those With A Risk-Tolerant Portfolio Can Expect A Bright Future From GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ: GIGM)

During the last session, GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM)’s traded shares were 1.13 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.05. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.27, reflecting an intraday gain of 12.76% or $0.37. The 52-week high for the GIGM share is $5.56, that puts it down -70.03 from that peak though still a striking 26.3% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.41. The company’s market capitalization is $35.41M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.24 million shares, and the average trade volume was 93.41K shares over the past three months.

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) trade information

GigaMedia Limited (GIGM) registered a 12.76% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 12.76% in intraday trading to $3.27 this Wednesday, 09/01/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 15.75%, and it has moved by 19.78% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 19.78%. The short interest in GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) is 0.18 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.34 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.50, which implies an increase of 56.4% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.50 and $7.50 respectively. As a result, GIGM is trading at a discount of -129.36% off the target high and -129.36% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 10.40%. While earnings are projected to return 22.10% in 2021, the next five years will return 10.00% per annum.

GIGM Dividends

GigaMedia Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 28 and November 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM)’s Major holders

GigaMedia Limited insiders own 43.65% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 6.22%, with the float percentage being 11.03%. Morgan Stanley is the largest shareholder of the company, while 15 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.32 million shares (or 2.85% of all shares), a total value of $1.07 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 93468.0 shares, is of Virtu Financial LLC’s that is approximately 0.85% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.32 million.

Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 1957.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6673.0 market value.