The Current Price For nCino Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO): And Is It Worth Investing In?

During the recent session, nCino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)’s traded shares were 1.53 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $72.99, reflecting an intraday gain of 15.77% or $9.94. The 52-week high for the NCNO share is $103.95, that puts it down -42.42 from that peak though still a striking 34.24% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $48.00. The company’s market capitalization is $5.82B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.65 million shares, and the average trade volume was 606.56K shares over the past three months.

nCino Inc. (NCNO) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. NCNO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.06.

nCino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) trade information

nCino Inc. (NCNO) registered a 15.77% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 15.77% in intraday trading to $72.99 this Wednesday, 09/01/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.41%, and it has moved by -0.33% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -35.69%. The short interest in nCino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) is 4.13 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.04 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $86.50, which implies an increase of 15.62% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $75.00 and $100.00 respectively. As a result, NCNO is trading at a discount of -37.01% off the target high and -2.75% off the low.

nCino Inc. (NCNO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that nCino Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. nCino Inc. (NCNO) shares have gone down -1.42% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 11.54% against 0.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -500.00% this quarter and then drop -100.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 26.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $63.7 million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $65.09 million by the end of Oct 2021.

While earnings are projected to return -50.20% in 2021, the next five years will return 15.50% per annum.

NCNO Dividends

nCino Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on March 31. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

nCino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)’s Major holders

nCino Inc. insiders own 2.02% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 92.12%, with the float percentage being 94.02%. Insight Holdings Group, Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 290 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 31.21 million shares (or 32.70% of all shares), a total value of $1.87 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13.2 million shares, is of Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc’s that is approximately 13.83% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $791.1 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of nCino Inc. (NCNO) shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund owns about 5.05 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.29 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $337.15 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.82 million, or about 2.96% of the stock, which is worth about $169.05 million.