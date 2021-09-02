The $43.70 Value Of Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) Should Not Be Underestimated

During the recent session, Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL)’s traded shares were 2.15 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.08. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $43.70, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.31% or -$1.97. The 52-week high for the HRL share is $52.51, that puts it down -20.16 from that peak though still a striking 0.57% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $43.45. The company’s market capitalization is $24.60B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.64 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.62 million shares over the past three months.

Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.20. HRL has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.39.

Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) trade information

Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) registered a -4.31% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.31% in intraday trading to $43.70 this Wednesday, 09/01/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.71%, and it has moved by -1.36% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -9.90%. The short interest in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) is 15.58 million shares and it means that shorts have 9.24 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $46.88, which implies an increase of 6.78% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $44.00 and $50.00 respectively. As a result, HRL is trading at a discount of -14.42% off the target high and -0.69% off the low.

Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Hormel Foods Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) shares have gone down -2.75% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 4.82% against 23.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 5.40% this quarter and then jump 18.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 13.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.73 billion as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.05 billion by the end of Oct 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 5.50%. While earnings are projected to return -7.50% in 2021, the next five years will return 8.00% per annum.

HRL Dividends

Hormel Foods Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 08 and November 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Hormel Foods Corporation is 0.98, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.15 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 1.88%.

Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL)’s Major holders

Hormel Foods Corporation insiders own 47.62% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 41.52%, with the float percentage being 79.26%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 920 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 33.49 million shares (or 6.18% of all shares), a total value of $1.6 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 28.41 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 5.24% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.36 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) shares are Washington Mutual Investors Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Washington Mutual Investors Fund owns about 10.2 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.88 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $487.05 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.61 million, or about 1.40% of the stock, which is worth about $363.63 million.