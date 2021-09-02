The $11.75 Is The Price At Which Aemetis Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) Deserves Consideration

During the last session, Aemetis Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX)’s traded shares were 1.03 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.16. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $11.75, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.67% or $0.63. The 52-week high for the AMTX share is $27.44, that puts it down -133.53 from that peak though still a striking 84.68% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.80. The company’s market capitalization is $354.62M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.69 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.04 million shares over the past three months.

Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. AMTX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.46.

Aemetis Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) trade information

Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) registered a 5.67% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.67% in intraday trading to $11.75 this Wednesday, 09/01/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 13.75%, and it has moved by 30.70% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 475.98%. The short interest in Aemetis Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) is 1.82 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.71 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $28.67, which implies an increase of 59.02% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $20.00 and $35.00 respectively. As a result, AMTX is trading at a discount of -197.87% off the target high and -70.21% off the low.

Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Aemetis Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) shares have gone down -14.86% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -5.75% against 23.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -560.00% this quarter and then jump 33.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 27.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $54.97 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $56.52 million by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $47.82 million and $40.92 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 14.90% and then jump by 38.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -5.00%. While earnings are projected to return 0.00% in 2021.

AMTX Dividends

Aemetis Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on March 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Aemetis Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX)’s Major holders

Aemetis Inc. insiders own 8.11% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 40.87%, with the float percentage being 44.48%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 34 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.73 million shares (or 6.39% of all shares), a total value of $4.31 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.49 million shares, is of Portolan Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 5.48% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $3.7 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF owns about 1.58 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.84 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $38.81 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.63 million, or about 2.32% of the stock, which is worth about $1.57 million.