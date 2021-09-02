Teck Resources Limited (NYSE: TECK) Is Worth A Look At Current Prices?

During the recent session, Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)’s traded shares were 2.4 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.28. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $24.00, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.96% or $1.13. The 52-week high for the TECK share is $26.72, that puts it down -11.33 from that peak though still a striking 53.58% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.14. The company’s market capitalization is $11.63B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.49 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.23 million shares over the past three months.

Teck Resources Limited (TECK) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. TECK has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 20 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 12 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.09.

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) trade information

Teck Resources Limited (TECK) registered a 4.96% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.96% in intraday trading to $24.00 this Wednesday, 09/01/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.10%, and it has moved by 2.28% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 92.18%. The short interest in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) is 8.1 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.69 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $28.31, which implies an increase of 15.22% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $22.28 and $33.42 respectively. As a result, TECK is trading at a discount of -39.25% off the target high and 7.17% off the low.

Teck Resources Limited (TECK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Teck Resources Limited has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Teck Resources Limited (TECK) shares have gone up 10.86% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 247.44% against 23.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 19.80% this quarter and then jump 3.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 1.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.54 billion as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.3 billion by the end of Jun 2018. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.28 billion and $2.22 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 11.40% and then jump by 3.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 17.70%. While earnings are projected to return -49.60% in 2021, the next five years will return 40.72% per annum.

TECK Dividends

Teck Resources Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings on October 27. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Teck Resources Limited is 0.16, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.70 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 0.77%.

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)’s Major holders

Teck Resources Limited insiders own 0.30% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 65.48%, with the float percentage being 65.68%. Royal Bank of Canada is the largest shareholder of the company, while 475 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 21.37 million shares (or 4.07% of all shares), a total value of $409.9 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13.67 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 2.61% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $262.17 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Teck Resources Limited (TECK) shares are Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund owns about 8.43 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.61 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $161.65 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.82 million, or about 1.11% of the stock, which is worth about $123.22 million.