TaskUs Inc. (NASDAQ: TASK) Could Post A -50.46% Or More Growth

During the last session, TaskUs Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK)’s traded shares were 1.3 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $65.45, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.05% or $2.55. The 52-week high for the TASK share is $63.95, that puts it up 2.29 from that peak though still a striking 59.27% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $26.66. The company’s market capitalization is $5.87B, and the average trade volume was 671.30K shares over the past three months.

TaskUs Inc. (TASK) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. TASK has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.35.

TaskUs Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) trade information

TaskUs Inc. (TASK) registered a 4.05% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.05% in intraday trading to $65.45 this Wednesday, 09/01/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 34.95%, and it has moved by 117.66% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $43.50, which implies a decrease of -50.46% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $37.00 and $52.00 respectively. As a result, TASK is trading at a premium of 20.55% off the target high and 43.47% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $180.02 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $184.95 million by the end of Sep 2021.

While earnings are projected to return 1.70% in 2021, the next five years will return 30.20% per annum.

TASK Dividends

TaskUs Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

TaskUs Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK)’s Major holders

TaskUs Inc. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 140.22%, with the float percentage being 140.22%. Blackstone Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 84 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 6.48 million shares (or 42.68% of all shares), a total value of $221.83 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.28 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 15.00% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $77.96 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of TaskUs Inc. (TASK) shares are Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and American Century Small Cap Value Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund owns about 1.0 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.59 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $34.27 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.82 million, or about 5.41% of the stock, which is worth about $28.1 million.