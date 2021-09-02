Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: STAF): Another Stock Investors Should Watch

During the recent session, Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF)’s traded shares were 0.65 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.70. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.15, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.99% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the STAF share is $20.04, that puts it down -832.09 from that peak though still a striking 21.4% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.69. The company’s market capitalization is $23.44M, and the average trade volume was 3.45 million shares over the past three months.

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (STAF) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. STAF has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.14.

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) trade information

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (STAF) registered a 1.99% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.99% in intraday trading to $2.15 this Wednesday, 09/01/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.05%, and it has moved by -20.08% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -48.13%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.50, which implies an increase of 60.91% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.50 and $5.50 respectively. As a result, STAF is trading at a discount of -155.81% off the target high and -155.81% off the low.

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (STAF) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (STAF) shares have gone down -55.04% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 109.39% against 21.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 132.10% this quarter and then jump 129.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 4.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $50.5 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $54.27 million by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 23.20%. While earnings are projected to return -193.20% in 2021.

STAF Dividends

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 08 and November 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. is 0.24, with the dividend yield indicating at 11.37 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF)’s Major holders

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. insiders own 4.65% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 11.31%, with the float percentage being 11.86%. Armistice Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 13 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 0.86 million shares (or 6.73% of all shares), a total value of $2.97 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.13 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 1.02% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.45 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (STAF) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 41354.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.32 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.14 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 25895.0, or about 0.20% of the stock, which is worth about $89244.0.