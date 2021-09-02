Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: SCPS) Are Up 30.43%, Predicting What To Expect Ahead

During the recent session, Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS)’s traded shares were 9.25 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $5.75, reflecting an intraday gain of 14.85% or $0.74. The 52-week high for the SCPS share is $47.86, that puts it down -732.35 from that peak though still a striking 30.43% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.00. The company’s market capitalization is $88.63M, and the average trade volume was 279.19K shares over the past three months.

Scopus BioPharma Inc. (SCPS) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. SCPS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS) trade information

Scopus BioPharma Inc. (SCPS) registered a 14.85% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 14.85% in intraday trading to $5.75 this Wednesday, 09/01/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.99%, and it has moved by 7.05% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $20.00, which implies an increase of 71.25% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $20.00 and $20.00 respectively. As a result, SCPS is trading at a discount of -247.83% off the target high and -247.83% off the low.

While earnings are projected to return -338.30% in 2021.

SCPS Dividends

Scopus BioPharma Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS)’s Major holders

Scopus BioPharma Inc. insiders own 48.96% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.84%, with the float percentage being 1.64%. Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 20 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 47009.0 shares (or 0.26% of all shares), a total value of $0.34 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 31416.0 shares, is of Two Sigma Investments, LP’s that is approximately 0.17% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.22 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Scopus BioPharma Inc. (SCPS) shares are Fidelity Small Cap Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Small Cap Index Fund owns about 48269.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.27 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.34 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 47009.0, or about 0.26% of the stock, which is worth about $0.34 million.