Quanta Services Inc. (NYSE: PWR) Investing Potential Is $112.73

During the recent session, Quanta Services Inc. (NYSE:PWR)’s traded shares were 1.66 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.24. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $112.73, reflecting an intraday gain of 10.77% or $10.96. The 52-week high for the PWR share is $104.39, that puts it up 7.4 from that peak though still a striking 56.95% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $48.53. The company’s market capitalization is $13.92B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.85 million shares, and the average trade volume was 969.12K shares over the past three months.

Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. PWR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 17 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 12 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.04.

Quanta Services Inc. (NYSE:PWR) trade information

Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) registered a 10.77% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.77% in intraday trading to $112.73 this Wednesday, 09/01/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.41%, and it has moved by 11.61% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 93.59%. The short interest in Quanta Services Inc. (NYSE:PWR) is 2.31 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.03 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $111.13, which implies a decrease of -1.44% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $92.00 and $122.00 respectively. As a result, PWR is trading at a discount of -8.22% off the target high and 18.39% off the low.

Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Quanta Services Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) shares have gone up 24.37% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 19.90% against 26.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 40.50% this quarter and then jump 3.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 10.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3 billion as predicted by 13 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 13 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.42 billion by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.51 billion and $3.02 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 19.70% and then jump by 13.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 37.80%. While earnings are projected to return 12.60% in 2021, the next five years will return 15.85% per annum.

PWR Dividends

Quanta Services Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 27 and November 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Quanta Services Inc. is 0.24, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.24 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Quanta Services Inc. (NYSE:PWR)’s Major holders

Quanta Services Inc. insiders own 1.14% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 93.52%, with the float percentage being 94.60%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 850 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 14.67 million shares (or 10.53% of all shares), a total value of $1.29 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.86 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.51% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.04 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3.91 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.81 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $344.26 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.39 million, or about 2.43% of the stock, which is worth about $298.5 million.