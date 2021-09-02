Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE: PBR): With The Stock Up 43.78 Percent From Its Lows On Wednesday, What Is In Store For The Company In The Future?

During the recent session, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)’s traded shares were 9.76 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.74. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $10.94, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.58% or $0.17. The 52-week high for the PBR share is $12.38, that puts it down -13.16 from that peak though still a striking 43.78% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.15. The company’s market capitalization is $66.59B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 23.92 million shares, and the average trade volume was 31.60 million shares over the past three months.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. PBR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 14 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.26.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) trade information

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) registered a 1.58% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.58% in intraday trading to $10.94 this Wednesday, 09/01/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.10%, and it has moved by 0.75% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 24.08%. The short interest in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) is 38.15 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.52 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $13.21, which implies an increase of 17.18% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11.00 and $16.00 respectively. As a result, PBR is trading at a discount of -46.25% off the target high and -0.55% off the low.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 2,200.00% this quarter and then jump 1,425.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 43.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $20.19 billion as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $22.14 billion by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $11.29 billion and $13.15 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 78.90% and then jump by 68.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 17.10%. While earnings are projected to return -76.30% in 2021.

PBR Dividends

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is 0.39, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.62 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)’s Major holders

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 19.95%, with the float percentage being 19.95%. GQG Partners LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 435 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 138.95 million shares (or 3.73% of all shares), a total value of $1.7 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 90.11 million shares, is of Baillie Gifford and Company’s that is approximately 2.42% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.1 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) shares are New World Fund, Inc. and Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Equities Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that New World Fund, Inc. owns about 33.86 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.91 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $414.11 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 18.84 million, or about 0.51% of the stock, which is worth about $230.39 million.