Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: PFMT) Have Jumped 408.51% YTD, What Will Happen Next

During the recent session, Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PFMT)’s traded shares were 0.54 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.80. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.97, reflecting an intraday gain of 10.94% or $0.49. The 52-week high for the PFMT share is $5.29, that puts it down -6.44 from that peak though still a striking 88.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.58. The company’s market capitalization is $305.31M, and the average trade volume was 782.97K shares over the past three months.

Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. PFMT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PFMT) trade information

Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT) registered a 10.94% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.94% in intraday trading to $4.97 this Wednesday, 09/01/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.32%, and it has moved by -8.38% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 622.23%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.50, which implies an increase of 52.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $11.00 respectively. As a result, PFMT is trading at a discount of -121.33% off the target high and -101.21% off the low.

Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Performant Financial Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT) shares have gone up 239.39% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -218.75% against 15.00. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 3.70% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -47.90%. While earnings are projected to return 48.70% in 2021, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

PFMT Dividends

Performant Financial Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 08 and November 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PFMT)’s Major holders

Performant Financial Corporation insiders own 15.79% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 41.33%, with the float percentage being 49.08%. Prescott Group Capital Management, L.L.C. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 38 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 12.55 million shares (or 22.24% of all shares), a total value of $47.04 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.26 million shares, is of Mill Road Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 5.78% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $12.23 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.74 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.32 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.6 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.51 million, or about 0.90% of the stock, which is worth about $1.91 million.