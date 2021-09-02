Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ORTX): How Much Is It Worth And What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX)’s traded shares were 1.06 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.09, reflecting an intraday gain of 11.96% or $0.33. The 52-week high for the ORTX share is $9.08, that puts it down -193.85 from that peak though still a striking 24.92% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.32. The company’s market capitalization is $342.93M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.58 million shares, and the average trade volume was 602.13K shares over the past three months.

Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. ORTX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.33.

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) trade information

Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX) registered a 11.96% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 11.96% in intraday trading to $3.09 this Wednesday, 09/01/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.55%, and it has moved by 10.75% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -44.82%. The short interest in Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) is 4.83 million shares and it means that shorts have 11.47 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.44, which implies an increase of 72.99% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.00 and $15.00 respectively. As a result, ORTX is trading at a discount of -385.44% off the target high and -158.9% off the low.

Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Orchard Therapeutics plc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX) shares have gone down -54.96% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 22.22% against 7.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 31.20% this quarter and then drop -25.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 164.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $260k as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5.1 million by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $597k and $110k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -56.40% and then jump by 4,536.40% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 12.80% in 2021.

ORTX Dividends

Orchard Therapeutics plc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 04 and August 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX)’s Major holders

Orchard Therapeutics plc insiders own 0.12% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 68.91%, with the float percentage being 68.99%. RA Capital Management, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 105 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 12.32 million shares (or 9.95% of all shares), a total value of $89.41 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.64 million shares, is of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s that is approximately 8.60% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $77.27 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX) shares are Artisan Small Cap Fund and JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Artisan Small Cap Fund owns about 4.97 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $36.08 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.61 million, or about 1.30% of the stock, which is worth about $11.66 million.