Now Is The Time To Buy United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X)

During the recent session, United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X)’s traded shares were 5.72 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.12. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $27.58, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.30% or $0.62. The 52-week high for the X share is $30.57, that puts it down -10.84 from that peak though still a striking 75.16% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.85. The company’s market capitalization is $7.02B, and the average trade volume was 21.22 million shares over the past three months.

United States Steel Corporation (X) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.80. X has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $3.08.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) trade information

United States Steel Corporation (X) registered a 2.30% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.30% in intraday trading to $27.58 this Wednesday, 09/01/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.28%, and it has moved by 4.21% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 245.64%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $34.99, which implies an increase of 21.18% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $24.30 and $49.00 respectively. As a result, X is trading at a discount of -77.66% off the target high and 11.89% off the low.

United States Steel Corporation (X) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that United States Steel Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. United States Steel Corporation (X) shares have gone up 53.88% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 354.18% against 12.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 215.40% this quarter and then jump 490.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 98.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.63 billion as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5.61 billion by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.09 billion and $2.22 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 121.30% and then jump by 153.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 12.00%. While earnings are projected to return -61.10% in 2021, the next five years will return 8.00% per annum.

X Dividends

United States Steel Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 27 and November 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for United States Steel Corporation is 0.04, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.15 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X)’s Major holders

United States Steel Corporation insiders own 1.04% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 68.72%, with the float percentage being 69.44%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 475 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 26.33 million shares (or 9.75% of all shares), a total value of $631.84 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 23.34 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.64% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $560.14 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of United States Steel Corporation (X) shares are iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF owns about 7.25 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.68 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $174.04 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.85 million, or about 2.54% of the stock, which is worth about $164.38 million.