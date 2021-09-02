Now Is The Time To Buy Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ADAP)

During the last session, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)’s traded shares were 1.21 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.12. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.05, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.32% or -$0.12. The 52-week high for the ADAP share is $10.93, that puts it down -116.44 from that peak though still a striking 33.27% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.37. The company’s market capitalization is $769.87M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.55 million shares, and the average trade volume was 820.78K shares over the past three months.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. ADAP has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.24.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) trade information

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP) registered a -2.32% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.32% in intraday trading to $5.05 this Wednesday, 09/01/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.02%, and it has moved by 45.11% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -40.73%. The short interest in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) is 3.93 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.99 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.33, which implies an increase of 45.87% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.00 and $17.00 respectively. As a result, ADAP is trading at a discount of -236.63% off the target high and 20.79% off the low.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP) shares have gone up 0.80% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -16.67% against 7.30. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 45.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.1 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.35 million by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $930k and $1.19 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 232.80% and then jump by 13.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -24.90%. While earnings are projected to return 30.10% in 2021, the next five years will return 1.00% per annum.

ADAP Dividends

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)’s Major holders

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc insiders own 0.12% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 77.31%, with the float percentage being 77.41%. Matrix Capital Management is the largest shareholder of the company, while 105 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 38.97 million shares (or 25.07% of all shares), a total value of $206.95 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 17.08 million shares, is of NEA Management Company, LLC’s that is approximately 10.99% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $90.71 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP) shares are Smallcap World Fund and Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 9.32 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.00 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $49.51 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.77 million, or about 1.14% of the stock, which is worth about $9.68 million.