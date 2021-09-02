Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) Is Up 34.91% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Up 35.70% – What To Do Now

During the recent session, Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)’s traded shares were 4.66 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.78. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $301.52, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.10% or -$0.31. The 52-week high for the MSFT share is $305.84, that puts it down -1.43 from that peak though still a striking 34.91% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $196.25. The company’s market capitalization is $2263.45B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 20.56 million shares, and the average trade volume was 22.59 million shares over the past three months.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) trade information

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) registered a -0.10% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.10% in intraday trading to $301.52 this Wednesday, 09/01/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.06%, and it has moved by 5.12% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 32.81%. The short interest in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) is 47.98 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.94 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $327.43, which implies an increase of 7.91% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $260.00 and $411.00 respectively. As a result, MSFT is trading at a discount of -36.31% off the target high and 13.77% off the low.

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Microsoft Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) shares have gone up 33.12% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 8.03% against 3.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 13.70% this quarter and then jump 9.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 14.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $43.97 billion as predicted by 25 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 25 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $48.85 billion by the end of Dec 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 25.70%. While earnings are projected to return 39.70% in 2021, the next five years will return 15.25% per annum.

MSFT Dividends

Microsoft Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 25 and October 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Microsoft Corporation is 2.24, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.74 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 1.54%.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)’s Major holders

Microsoft Corporation insiders own 0.08% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 72.18%, with the float percentage being 72.24%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 5,316 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 610.85 million shares (or 8.13% of all shares), a total value of $144.02 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 518.65 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.90% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $122.28 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 212.62 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.83 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $50.13 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 154.45 million, or about 2.06% of the stock, which is worth about $36.41 billion.