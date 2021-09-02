Marqeta Inc. (NASDAQ: MQ) At Current Prices: Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Marqeta Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)’s traded shares were 1.66 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $29.22, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.62% or $0.18. The 52-week high for the MQ share is $32.75, that puts it down -12.08 from that peak though still a striking 18.72% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $23.75. The company’s market capitalization is $14.96B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.41 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.08 million shares over the past three months.

Marqeta Inc. (MQ) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. MQ has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.1.

Marqeta Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) trade information

Marqeta Inc. (MQ) registered a 0.62% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.62% in intraday trading to $29.22 this Wednesday, 09/01/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.64%, and it has moved by 9.85% in 30 days. The short interest in Marqeta Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) is 7.64 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.44 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $34.00, which implies an increase of 14.06% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $29.00 and $37.00 respectively. As a result, MQ is trading at a discount of -26.63% off the target high and 0.75% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $107.98 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $122.27 million by the end of Jun 2021.

While earnings are projected to return 18.00% in 2021.

MQ Dividends

Marqeta Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Marqeta Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)’s Major holders

Marqeta Inc. insiders own 0.93% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 126.92%, with the float percentage being 128.11%. Vitruvian Partners, LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 128 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 21.47 million shares (or 25.42% of all shares), a total value of $602.56 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 17.48 million shares, is of Lone Pine Capital, LLC’s that is approximately 20.69% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $490.57 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Marqeta Inc. (MQ) shares are Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Tr-Discovery Port and BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Tr-Discovery Port owns about 1.79 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.12 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $50.31 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.35 million, or about 1.60% of the stock, which is worth about $37.94 million.