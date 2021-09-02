Kirkland’s Inc. (NASDAQ: KIRK) On Wednesday – Up 73.12 Percent From Lows, What To Expect Going Ahead?

During the recent session, Kirkland’s Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK)’s traded shares were 0.88 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.95. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $21.32, reflecting an intraday gain of 16.76% or $3.06. The 52-week high for the KIRK share is $34.45, that puts it down -61.59 from that peak though still a striking 73.12% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.73. The company’s market capitalization is $254.00M, and the average trade volume was 453.27K shares over the past three months.

Kirkland’s Inc. (KIRK) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.30. KIRK has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.05.

Kirkland’s Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) trade information

Kirkland’s Inc. (KIRK) registered a 16.76% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 16.76% in intraday trading to $21.32 this Wednesday, 09/01/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.56%, and it has moved by -6.36% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 93.23%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $35.51, which implies an increase of 39.96% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $34.25 and $37.00 respectively. As a result, KIRK is trading at a discount of -73.55% off the target high and -60.65% off the low.

Kirkland’s Inc. (KIRK) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 6.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $115.57 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $143.28 million by the end of Oct 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -20.80%. While earnings are projected to return 107.70% in 2021, the next five years will return 5.00% per annum.

KIRK Dividends

Kirkland’s Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on September 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Kirkland’s Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK)’s Major holders

Kirkland’s Inc. insiders own 6.25% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 72.54%, with the float percentage being 77.37%. Osmium Partners, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 121 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 1.21 million shares (or 8.52% of all shares), a total value of $27.79 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.2 million shares, is of Paradigm Capital Management’s that is approximately 8.39% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $27.35 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Kirkland’s Inc. (KIRK) shares are Royce Opportunity Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Royce Opportunity Fund owns about 0.41 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.85 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $9.29 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.35 million, or about 2.43% of the stock, which is worth about $9.71 million.