Is Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE: VEEV) Stock On Course For Another Boom Or Bust?

During the recent session, Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)’s traded shares were 1.62 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.73. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $310.69, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.93% or -$23.13. The 52-week high for the VEEV share is $343.96, that puts it down -10.71 from that peak though still a striking 24.12% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $235.74. The company’s market capitalization is $50.14B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.64 million shares, and the average trade volume was 606.77K shares over the past three months.

Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. VEEV has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 23 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 13 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.87.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) trade information

Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) registered a -6.93% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.93% in intraday trading to $310.69 this Wednesday, 09/01/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.39%, and it has moved by -1.25% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 13.51%. The short interest in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) is 1.74 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.14 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $343.60, which implies an increase of 9.58% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $296.00 and $400.00 respectively. As a result, VEEV is trading at a discount of -28.75% off the target high and 4.73% off the low.

Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Veeva Systems Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) shares have gone up 30.33% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 18.71% against 0.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 20.80% this quarter and then jump 10.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 24.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $451.93 million as predicted by 19 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 19 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $459.94 million by the end of Oct 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 44.60%. While earnings are projected to return 31.30% in 2021, the next five years will return 15.50% per annum.

VEEV Dividends

Veeva Systems Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 29 and December 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)’s Major holders

Veeva Systems Inc. insiders own 0.77% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 89.85%, with the float percentage being 90.54%. Morgan Stanley is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,132 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 13.54 million shares (or 9.80% of all shares), a total value of $4.21 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12.54 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.08% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $3.9 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3.84 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.78 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.0 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.66 million, or about 2.65% of the stock, which is worth about $956.47 million.