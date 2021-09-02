Is The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) Hit More of the Losses Given A -475.86% Dip From High?

During the last session, The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY)’s traded shares were 1.57 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.14. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $15.49, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.40% or -$0.22. The 52-week high for the NCTY share is $89.20, that puts it down -475.86 from that peak though still a striking 86.83% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.04. The company’s market capitalization is $174.88M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.78 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.41 million shares over the past three months.

The9 Limited (NCTY) received a consensus recommendation of an Underweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 4.00. NCTY has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) trade information

The9 Limited (NCTY) registered a -1.40% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.40% in intraday trading to $15.49 this Wednesday, 09/01/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.91%, and it has moved by 37.20% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 229.57%. The short interest in The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) is 1.04 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.66 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $671.50, which implies an increase of 97.69% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $671.50 and $671.50 respectively. As a result, NCTY is trading at a discount of -4235.05% off the target high and -4235.05% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 6.25%. While earnings are projected to return 235.40% in 2021.

NCTY Dividends

The9 Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings on March 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY)’s Major holders

The9 Limited insiders own 2.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 6.97%, with the float percentage being 7.11%. CVI Holdings, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 23 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.22 million shares (or 1.48% of all shares), a total value of $6.99 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.13 million shares, is of Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s that is approximately 0.87% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $4.09 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of The9 Limited (NCTY) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF owns about 3666.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $52277.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3545.0, or about 0.02% of the stock, which is worth about $50551.0.