Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) Stock: Boom Or Bust? What Happens Next?

During the last session, Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC)’s traded shares were 2.79 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.17. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.15, reflecting an intraday gain of 11.40% or $0.22. The 52-week high for the HYMC share is $13.11, that puts it down -509.77 from that peak though still a striking 31.16% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.48. The company’s market capitalization is $112.55M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.21 million shares, and the average trade volume was 233.24K shares over the past three months.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. HYMC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.26.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC) trade information

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) registered a 11.40% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 11.40% in intraday trading to $2.15 this Wednesday, 09/01/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 29.52%, and it has moved by 3.86% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -77.60%. The short interest in Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC) is 1.07 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.78 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $13.00, which implies an increase of 83.46% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $13.00 and $13.00 respectively. As a result, HYMC is trading at a discount of -504.65% off the target high and -504.65% off the low.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) shares have gone down -65.27% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 83.20% against 24.00. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 123.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $36 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $29.5 million by the end of Sep 2021.

While earnings are projected to return 83.20% in 2021.

HYMC Dividends

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 09 and August 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC)’s Major holders

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation insiders own 0.74% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 93.05%, with the float percentage being 93.74%. Mudrick Capital Management, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 63 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 25.2 million shares (or 42.07% of all shares), a total value of $88.21 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.94 million shares, is of Whitebox Advisors, LLC’s that is approximately 19.94% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $41.8 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.09 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.82 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.81 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.53 million, or about 0.88% of the stock, which is worth about $1.85 million.