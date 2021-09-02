How Will Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ: ORPH) Look After It Drops -1421.92% From Its Highs? – Marketing Sentinel
How Will Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ: ORPH) Look After It Drops -1421.92% From Its Highs?

During the last session, Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH)’s traded shares were 1.32 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.11, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.92% or -$0.1. The 52-week high for the ORPH share is $77.77, that puts it down -1421.92 from that peak though still a striking 22.7% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.95. The company’s market capitalization is $178.61M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.87 million shares, and the average trade volume was 14.41 million shares over the past three months.

Orphazyme A/S (ORPH) received a consensus recommendation of an Underweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 4.00. ORPH has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) trade information

Orphazyme A/S (ORPH) registered a -1.92% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.92% in intraday trading to $5.11 this Wednesday, 09/01/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.19%, and it has moved by 11.57% in 30 days. The short interest in Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) is 0.43 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.14 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.99, which implies an increase of 14.69% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.00 and $19.88 respectively. As a result, ORPH is trading at a discount of -289.04% off the target high and 80.43% off the low.

Orphazyme A/S (ORPH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Orphazyme A/S has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Orphazyme A/S (ORPH) shares have gone down -58.93% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -116.37% against 7.30.

ORPH Dividends

Orphazyme A/S is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH)’s Major holders

Orphazyme A/S insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.25%, with the float percentage being 2.25%. Jane Street Group, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 20 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 0.2 million shares (or 0.59% of all shares), a total value of $1.5 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.15 million shares, is of Susquehanna International Group, LLP’s that is approximately 0.44% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.13 million.

