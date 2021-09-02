How Could You Make A Quick Recovery From GEE Group Inc. (AMEX: JOB) Given A -263.64% Drop From Highs?

During the last session, GEE Group Inc. (AMEX:JOB)’s traded shares were 3.15 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.10. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.55, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.86% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the JOB share is $2.17, that puts it down -294.55 from that peak though still a striking 20.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.44. The company’s market capitalization is $62.28M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.94 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.33 million shares over the past three months.

GEE Group Inc. (JOB) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. JOB has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

GEE Group Inc. (AMEX:JOB) trade information

GEE Group Inc. (JOB) registered a 4.86% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.86% in intraday trading to $0.55 this Wednesday, 09/01/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 13.41%, and it has moved by 23.56% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -55.81%. The short interest in GEE Group Inc. (AMEX:JOB) is 1.43 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.17 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.00, which implies an increase of 72.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.00 and $2.00 respectively. As a result, JOB is trading at a discount of -263.64% off the target high and -263.64% off the low.

GEE Group Inc. (JOB) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 7.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $34.31 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $34.3 million by the end of Jun 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 20.90%. While earnings are projected to return 144.40% in 2021.

JOB Dividends

GEE Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on December 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

GEE Group Inc. (AMEX:JOB)’s Major holders

GEE Group Inc. insiders own 10.81% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 34.12%, with the float percentage being 38.26%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 32 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 1.25 million shares (or 1.10% of all shares), a total value of $1.59 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.79 million shares, is of Thrivent Financial For Lutherans’s that is approximately 0.70% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.01 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of GEE Group Inc. (JOB) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 0.2 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.18 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.25 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.15 million, or about 0.13% of the stock, which is worth about $0.19 million.