Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HRC) Rose 46.93% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD Numbers Rose 48.07% – Here Are Some Things To Keep In Mind

During the recent session, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRC)’s traded shares were 5.72 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.59. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $151.33, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.32% or $6.27. The 52-week high for the HRC share is $147.70, that puts it up 2.4 from that peak though still a striking 46.93% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $80.31. The company’s market capitalization is $9.46B, and the average trade volume was 576.19K shares over the past three months.

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. (HRC) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. HRC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.34.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRC) trade information

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. (HRC) registered a 4.32% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.32% in intraday trading to $151.33 this Wednesday, 09/01/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 9.89%, and it has moved by 4.56% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 56.84%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $144.67, which implies a decrease of -4.6% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $130.00 and $155.00 respectively. As a result, HRC is trading at a discount of -2.43% off the target high and 14.1% off the low.

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. (HRC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. (HRC) shares have gone up 44.27% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 10.31% against 15.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -31.30% this quarter and then jump 24.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 3.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $708.33 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $753 million by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 32.40%. While earnings are projected to return 48.50% in 2021, the next five years will return 7.95% per annum.

HRC Dividends

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 04 and November 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. is 0.96, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.66 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRC)’s Major holders

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. insiders own 0.13% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 88.34%, with the float percentage being 88.45%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 512 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 6.72 million shares (or 10.20% of all shares), a total value of $762.78 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.37 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 9.68% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $723.48 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. (HRC) shares are Hartford Mid Cap Fund and Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Established Value Fund. Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that Hartford Mid Cap Fund owns about 2.3 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.50 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $253.72 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.03 million, or about 3.08% of the stock, which is worth about $223.75 million.