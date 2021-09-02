Given A -31.64% Drop From High, Can Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) Quickly Recover?

During the recent session, Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)’s traded shares were 1.44 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.44. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $21.59, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.19% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the NLSN share is $28.42, that puts it down -31.64 from that peak though still a striking 39.23% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $13.12. The company’s market capitalization is $7.58B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.48 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.19 million shares over the past three months.

Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. NLSN has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.36.

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) trade information

Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN) registered a 0.19% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.19% in intraday trading to $21.59 this Wednesday, 09/01/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.78%, and it has moved by -8.45% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 44.83%. The short interest in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) is 21.65 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.76 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $28.55, which implies an increase of 24.38% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $16.00 and $35.00 respectively. As a result, NLSN is trading at a discount of -62.11% off the target high and 25.89% off the low.

Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Nielsen Holdings plc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN) shares have gone down -9.68% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -4.79% against 17.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -12.20% this quarter and then drop -16.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -44.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $851.36 million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $870.82 million by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.5 billion and $1.52 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -43.10% and then drop by -42.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -15.00%. While earnings are projected to return 98.60% in 2021, the next five years will return 5.30% per annum.

NLSN Dividends

Nielsen Holdings plc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 01 and November 05. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Nielsen Holdings plc is 0.24, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.11 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 3.91%.

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)’s Major holders

Nielsen Holdings plc insiders own 0.57% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 104.64%, with the float percentage being 105.24%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 495 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 44.82 million shares (or 12.50% of all shares), a total value of $1.13 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 35.21 million shares, is of Windacre Partnership LLC’s that is approximately 9.82% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $885.41 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN) shares are Fidelity Balanced Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Balanced Fund owns about 11.15 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.11 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $285.97 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 10.1 million, or about 2.82% of the stock, which is worth about $253.95 million.