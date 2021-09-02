Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO): How Much Is It Worth And What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)’s traded shares were 6.29 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.36. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.15, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.28% or -$0.08. The 52-week high for the GEVO share is $15.57, that puts it down -153.17 from that peak though still a striking 87.48% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.77. The company’s market capitalization is $1.11B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 9.96 million shares, and the average trade volume was 7.85 million shares over the past three months.

Gevo Inc. (GEVO) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. GEVO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.05.

Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) trade information

Gevo Inc. (GEVO) registered a -1.28% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.28% in intraday trading to $6.15 this Wednesday, 09/01/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.33%, and it has moved by 5.31% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 395.97%. The short interest in Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) is 21.93 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.4 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $14.67, which implies an increase of 58.08% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $18.00 respectively. As a result, GEVO is trading at a discount of -192.68% off the target high and -62.6% off the low.

Gevo Inc. (GEVO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Gevo Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Gevo Inc. (GEVO) shares have gone down -12.39% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 59.15% against 19.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 87.50% this quarter and then jump 12.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -76.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $422k as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $270k by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $988k and $192k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -57.30% and then jump by 40.60% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 70.00% in 2021, the next five years will return 25.00% per annum.

GEVO Dividends

Gevo Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 08 and November 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)’s Major holders

Gevo Inc. insiders own 2.54% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 10.60%, with the float percentage being 10.88%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 79 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 4.6 million shares (or 2.32% of all shares), a total value of $19.55 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.57 million shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 1.80% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $15.17 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Gevo Inc. (GEVO) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF owns about 11.23 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.67 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $110.16 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.11 million, or about 2.08% of the stock, which is worth about $40.35 million.