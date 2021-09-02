First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN): Is It Possible To Be Up 26.88% YTD And Still Lose Money

During the recent session, First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN)’s traded shares were 2.22 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.52. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $16.01, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.11% or -$0.18. The 52-week high for the FHN share is $19.45, that puts it down -21.49 from that peak though still a striking 46.72% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.53. The company’s market capitalization is $8.69B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.51 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.94 million shares over the past three months.

First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN) trade information

First Horizon Corporation (FHN) registered a -1.11% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.11% in intraday trading to $16.01 this Wednesday, 09/01/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.70%, and it has moved by 3.45% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 69.88%. The short interest in First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN) is 8.5 million shares and it means that shorts have 2 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $19.89, which implies an increase of 19.51% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $18.00 and $23.00 respectively. As a result, FHN is trading at a discount of -43.66% off the target high and -12.43% off the low.

First Horizon Corporation (FHN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that First Horizon Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. First Horizon Corporation (FHN) shares have gone down -0.80% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 57.38% against 33.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 20.00% this quarter and then drop -13.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 16.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $744.32 million as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $734.83 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.35 billion and $810 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -45.10% and then drop by -9.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 41.20%. While earnings are projected to return 37.50% in 2021.

FHN Dividends

First Horizon Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 21 and October 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for First Horizon Corporation is 0.60, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.71 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 3.10%.

First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN)’s Major holders

First Horizon Corporation insiders own 1.51% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 84.13%, with the float percentage being 85.42%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 622 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 62.94 million shares (or 11.39% of all shares), a total value of $1.06 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 59.05 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 10.69% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $998.6 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of First Horizon Corporation (FHN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 15.72 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.85 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $265.89 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 15.45 million, or about 2.80% of the stock, which is worth about $261.28 million.