Electro-Sensors Inc. (NASDAQ: ELSE): Can A Stock That’s Up 8.11% YTD Still Be Considered In Loss Territory?

During the last session, Electro-Sensors Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE)’s traded shares were 1.16 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.58. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.20, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.96% or $0.1. The 52-week high for the ELSE share is $8.80, that puts it down -69.23 from that peak though still a striking 35.58% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.35. The company’s market capitalization is $17.63M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.15 million shares, and the average trade volume was 89.86K shares over the past three months.

Electro-Sensors Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE) trade information

Electro-Sensors Inc. (ELSE) registered a 1.96% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.96% in intraday trading to $5.20 this Wednesday, 09/01/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.76%, and it has moved by 12.80% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 41.51%. The short interest in Electro-Sensors Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE) is 49150.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.61 day(s) to cover.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -16.10%. While earnings are projected to return -166.40% in 2021.

ELSE Dividends

Electro-Sensors Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Electro-Sensors Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE)’s Major holders

Electro-Sensors Inc. insiders own 34.38% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 8.91%, with the float percentage being 13.58%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 12 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 0.16 million shares (or 4.77% of all shares), a total value of $0.79 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 53093.0 shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 1.56% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.26 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Electro-Sensors Inc. (ELSE) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 45193.0 shares. This amounts to just over 1.33 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.22 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 12636.0, or about 0.37% of the stock, which is worth about $61790.0.