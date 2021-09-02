Does Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CARA) Still Look Attractive After A 12.54% Selloff Last Week?

During the last session, Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)’s traded shares were 1.23 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.04. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $16.06, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.77% or $0.28. The 52-week high for the CARA share is $29.65, that puts it down -84.62 from that peak though still a striking 30.14% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.22. The company’s market capitalization is $753.70M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 8.54 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.46 million shares over the past three months.

Cara Therapeutics Inc. (CARA) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. CARA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.53.

Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) trade information

Cara Therapeutics Inc. (CARA) registered a 1.77% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.77% in intraday trading to $16.06 this Wednesday, 09/01/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.54%, and it has moved by 37.62% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 6.50%. The short interest in Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) is 3.58 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.25 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $26.33, which implies an increase of 39.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $16.00 and $35.00 respectively. As a result, CARA is trading at a discount of -117.93% off the target high and 0.37% off the low.

Cara Therapeutics Inc. (CARA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Cara Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Cara Therapeutics Inc. (CARA) shares have gone down -11.17% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -1,105.56% against 7.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 1.90% this quarter and then drop -11.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -84.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.59 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $11.78 million by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $5.63 million and $9.27 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -54.00% and then jump by 27.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 16.80%. While earnings are projected to return 107.00% in 2021.

CARA Dividends

Cara Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)’s Major holders

Cara Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 10.49% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 67.14%, with the float percentage being 75.01%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 225 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 3.63 million shares (or 7.26% of all shares), a total value of $54.96 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.8 million shares, is of RHO Capital Partners Inc’s that is approximately 5.59% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $42.35 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cara Therapeutics Inc. (CARA) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.18 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.35 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $17.78 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.0 million, or about 1.99% of the stock, which is worth about $21.62 million.