Do You Still Have A Reason To Buy Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ: GSM) After A 46.45% Jump In The Last Week?

During the last session, Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)’s traded shares were 7.52 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.98. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.08, reflecting an intraday gain of 9.27% or $0.77. The 52-week high for the GSM share is $8.36, that puts it up 7.93 from that peak though still a striking 95.59% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.40. The company’s market capitalization is $1.47B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.36 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.41 million shares over the past three months.

Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. GSM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) trade information

Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) registered a 9.27% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.27% in intraday trading to $9.08 this Wednesday, 09/01/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 46.45%, and it has moved by 53.64% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 1738.43%. The short interest in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) is 1.68 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.08, which implies a decrease of -740.74% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.90 and $1.25 respectively. As a result, GSM is trading at a premium of 86.23% off the target high and 90.09% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -26.80%. While earnings are projected to return 34.10% in 2021, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

GSM Dividends

Ferroglobe PLC is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 31 and September 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)’s Major holders

Ferroglobe PLC insiders own 48.79% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 26.83%, with the float percentage being 52.39%. Barrow, Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 68 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 4.35 million shares (or 2.57% of all shares), a total value of $16.46 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.77 million shares, is of Wolf Hill Capital Management, LP’s that is approximately 2.23% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $14.26 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) shares are American Beacon Small Cap Value Fd and Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Value Fd I. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that American Beacon Small Cap Value Fd owns about 1.9 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.12 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.35 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.36 million, or about 0.80% of the stock, which is worth about $2.41 million.