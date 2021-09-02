Data Storage Corporation (NASDAQ: DTST) Stock Dropped 0.00% Over A Month – Is There Any Hope Of A Gain?

During the recent session, Data Storage Corporation (NASDAQ:DTST)’s traded shares were 17.78 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.01. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.87, reflecting an intraday gain of 24.24% or $0.95. The 52-week high for the DTST share is $38.80, that puts it down -696.71 from that peak though still a striking 27.1% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.55. The company’s market capitalization is $24.93M, and the average trade volume was 1.23 million shares over the past three months.

Data Storage Corporation (NASDAQ:DTST) trade information

Data Storage Corporation (DTST) registered a 24.24% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 24.24% in intraday trading to $4.87 this Wednesday, 09/01/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.03%, and it has moved by 0.00% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -47.24%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 15.10%. While earnings are projected to return 196.70% in 2021.

DTST Dividends

Data Storage Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Data Storage Corporation (NASDAQ:DTST)’s Major holders

Data Storage Corporation insiders own 41.37% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 12.80%, with the float percentage being 21.84%. People’s United Financial, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 7 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 0.42 million shares (or 6.32% of all shares), a total value of $2.47 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.34 million shares, is of Bard Associates Inc.’s that is approximately 5.05% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.97 million.

Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund owns about 6524.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.10 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $38034.0 market value.