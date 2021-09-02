Could Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) Regain All Of Its Losses Given A -21.85% Dip From High?

During the recent session, Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)’s traded shares were 1.75 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.51. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $254.11, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.60% or $15.73. The 52-week high for the SPOT share is $387.44, that puts it down -52.47 from that peak though still a striking 20.63% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $201.68. The company’s market capitalization is $45.06B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.12 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.45 million shares over the past three months.

Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. SPOT has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 25 analysts who have looked at this stock. 10 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 12 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.2.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) trade information

Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) registered a 6.60% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.60% in intraday trading to $254.11 this Wednesday, 09/01/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.06%, and it has moved by 9.37% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -18.29%. The short interest in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) is 5.24 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.29 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $262.92, which implies an increase of 3.35% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $168.66 and $339.00 respectively. As a result, SPOT is trading at a discount of -33.41% off the target high and 33.63% off the low.

Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Spotify Technology S.A. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) shares have gone down -16.36% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 69.21% against 9.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 71.80% this quarter and then jump 43.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 2.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.45 billion as predicted by 19 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 19 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.61 billion by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.41 billion and $2.56 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 1.40% and then jump by 2.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -13.80%. While earnings are projected to return -201.30% in 2021.

SPOT Dividends

Spotify Technology S.A. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 27 and November 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)’s Major holders

Spotify Technology S.A. insiders own 28.30% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 60.62%, with the float percentage being 84.55%. Baillie Gifford and Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 822 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 21.03 million shares (or 11.73% of all shares), a total value of $5.63 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 18.68 million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 10.42% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $5.0 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) shares are Vanguard International Growth Fund and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF. Data provided on Feb 27, 2021 indicates that Vanguard International Growth Fund owns about 5.49 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.07 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.69 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.1 million, or about 1.73% of the stock, which is worth about $749.71 million.