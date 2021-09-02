Can GoHealth Inc. (NASDAQ: GOCO) Still Be Considered A Loss When It’s Down -63.10% YTD?

During the last session, GoHealth Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)’s traded shares were 4.6 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.04, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.70% or $0.18. The 52-week high for the GOCO share is $16.37, that puts it down -224.8 from that peak though still a striking 20.63% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.00. The company’s market capitalization is $1.60B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.36 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.64 million shares over the past three months.

GoHealth Inc. (GOCO) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. GOCO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.04.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

GoHealth Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) trade information

GoHealth Inc. (GOCO) registered a 3.70% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.70% in intraday trading to $5.04 this Wednesday, 09/01/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.28%, and it has moved by -44.43% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -63.13%. The short interest in GoHealth Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) is 4.04 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.41 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.13, which implies an increase of 58.45% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9.00 and $17.00 respectively. As a result, GOCO is trading at a discount of -237.3% off the target high and -78.57% off the low.

GoHealth Inc. (GOCO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that GoHealth Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. GoHealth Inc. (GOCO) shares have gone down -58.31% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -74.10% against 14.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 42.90% this quarter and then jump 86.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 43.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $196.9 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $201.21 million by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $127.06 million and $163.36 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 55.00% and then jump by 23.20% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 55.30% in 2021, the next five years will return 73.20% per annum.

GOCO Dividends

GoHealth Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

GoHealth Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)’s Major holders

GoHealth Inc. insiders own 0.40% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 139.07%, with the float percentage being 139.62%. Centerbridge Partners, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 151 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 40.68 million shares (or 40.69% of all shares), a total value of $475.58 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.64 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 6.64% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $77.65 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of GoHealth Inc. (GOCO) shares are Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund owns about 2.75 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.75 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $32.15 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.4 million, or about 2.40% of the stock, which is worth about $28.03 million.