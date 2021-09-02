Can Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) Still Be Considered A Loss When It’s Down -0.69% YTD?

During the recent session, Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)’s traded shares were 1.74 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.33. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $293.41, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.24% or -$9.83. The 52-week high for the ADSK share is $344.39, that puts it down -17.38 from that peak though still a striking 26.44% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $215.83. The company’s market capitalization is $65.56B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.01 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.22 million shares over the past three months.

Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. ADSK has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 22 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 12 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.13.

Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) trade information

Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) registered a -3.24% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.24% in intraday trading to $293.41 this Wednesday, 09/01/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.40%, and it has moved by -7.44% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 19.62%. The short interest in Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) is 2.16 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.06 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $351.24, which implies an increase of 16.46% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $265.00 and $400.00 respectively. As a result, ADSK is trading at a discount of -36.33% off the target high and 9.68% off the low.

Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Autodesk Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) shares have gone up 14.24% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 22.72% against 3.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 15.30% this quarter and then jump 20.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 15.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.05 billion as predicted by 16 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 16 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.12 billion by the end of Oct 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 41.70%. While earnings are projected to return 440.10% in 2021, the next five years will return 26.57% per annum.

ADSK Dividends

Autodesk Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 22 and November 26. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)’s Major holders

Autodesk Inc. insiders own 0.19% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 91.80%, with the float percentage being 91.97%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,481 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 18.7 million shares (or 8.50% of all shares), a total value of $5.18 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 17.55 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 7.98% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $4.86 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 6.2 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.82 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.72 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.5 million, or about 2.50% of the stock, which is worth about $1.52 billion.