BIT Mining Limited (NYSE: BTCM) Is Increase 178.27%, So Here’s What We Can Expect On The Upswing

During the last session, BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM)’s traded shares were 3.35 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.74. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.35, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.06% or -$0.1. The 52-week high for the BTCM share is $35.00, that puts it down -274.33 from that peak though still a striking 73.16% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.51. The company’s market capitalization is $570.91M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.79 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.82 million shares over the past three months.

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) trade information

BIT Mining Limited (BTCM) registered a -1.06% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.06% in intraday trading to $9.35 this Wednesday, 09/01/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.00%, and it has moved by 87.75% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 178.27%. The short interest in BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) is 1.98 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.09 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $87.89, which implies an increase of 89.36% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $87.89 and $87.89 respectively. As a result, BTCM is trading at a discount of -840.0% off the target high and -840.0% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 9.20%. While earnings are projected to return 65.80% in 2021, the next five years will return 15.75% per annum.

BTCM Dividends

BIT Mining Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM)’s Major holders

BIT Mining Limited insiders own 5.30% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 7.83%, with the float percentage being 8.27%. SC China Holding Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 28 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 3.5 million shares (or 6.26% of all shares), a total value of $74.89 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.22 million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 0.39% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $4.7 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of BIT Mining Limited (BTCM) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Goldman Sachs ETF Tr-Goldman Sachs Innovative Equity ETF. Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF owns about 31211.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.06 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.25 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 21533.0, or about 0.04% of the stock, which is worth about $0.17 million.