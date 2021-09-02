Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) On Wednesday – Up 30.06 Percent From Lows, What To Expect Going Ahead?

During the last session, Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)’s traded shares were 2.2 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.47. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $27.71, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.90% or $2.03. The 52-week high for the AXSM share is $90.00, that puts it down -224.79 from that peak though still a striking 30.06% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $19.38. The company’s market capitalization is $1.01B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.8 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.05 million shares over the past three months.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. AXSM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 15 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 12 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.96.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) trade information

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) registered a 7.90% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.90% in intraday trading to $27.71 this Wednesday, 09/01/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 9.40%, and it has moved by -43.66% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -61.78%. The short interest in Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) is 2.89 million shares and it means that shorts have 9.42 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $91.54, which implies an increase of 69.73% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $25.00 and $180.00 respectively. As a result, AXSM is trading at a discount of -549.58% off the target high and 9.78% off the low.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) shares have gone down -58.15% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -30.69% against 7.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -95.90% this quarter and then drop -55.70% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -22.00%. While earnings are projected to return -37.70% in 2021.

AXSM Dividends

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 03 and November 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)’s Major holders

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 21.47% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 65.34%, with the float percentage being 83.20%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 258 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.64 million shares (or 7.03% of all shares), a total value of $215.17 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.28 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.07% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $185.73 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.84 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.24 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $68.4 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.71 million, or about 1.88% of the stock, which is worth about $57.57 million.