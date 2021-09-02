Aterian Inc. (NASDAQ: ATER) Has Lost -57.00% YTD: Is There Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Aterian Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER)’s traded shares were 46.25 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.40, reflecting an intraday gain of 24.16% or $1.44. The 52-week high for the ATER share is $48.99, that puts it down -562.03 from that peak though still a striking 58.92% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.04. The company’s market capitalization is $179.67M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 17.79 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.07 million shares over the past three months.

Aterian Inc. (ATER) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. ATER has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.19.

Aterian Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) trade information

Aterian Inc. (ATER) registered a 24.16% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 24.16% in intraday trading to $7.40 this Wednesday, 09/01/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 83.62%, and it has moved by -18.59% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -1.99%. The short interest in Aterian Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) is 5.78 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.4 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.30, which implies an increase of 20.43% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.50 and $15.00 respectively. As a result, ATER is trading at a discount of -102.7% off the target high and 25.68% off the low.

Aterian Inc. (ATER) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Aterian Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Aterian Inc. (ATER) shares have gone down -76.85% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -232.67% against 9.00. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 44.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $94.38 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $77.06 million by the end of Sep 2021.

While earnings are projected to return -10.70% in 2021.

ATER Dividends

Aterian Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Aterian Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER)’s Major holders

Aterian Inc. insiders own 32.42% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 31.11%, with the float percentage being 46.04%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 109 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 1.24 million shares (or 3.47% of all shares), a total value of $18.16 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.93 million shares, is of Avory & Company, LLC’s that is approximately 2.59% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $13.54 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Aterian Inc. (ATER) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Fidelity Small Cap Stock Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 0.45 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.27 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.64 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.24 million, or about 0.67% of the stock, which is worth about $4.3 million.