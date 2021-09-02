As The Stock Falls By -10.54% Year-To-Date, Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNGA)’S Stock Continues To Progress In 2021

During the recent session, Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)’s traded shares were 4.27 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.04. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $8.90, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.74% or $0.07. The 52-week high for the ZNGA share is $12.32, that puts it down -38.43 from that peak though still a striking 12.7% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.77. The company’s market capitalization is $9.38B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 19.18 million shares, and the average trade volume was 18.31 million shares over the past three months.

Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. ZNGA has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 17 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 15 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.09.

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) trade information

Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) registered a 0.74% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.74% in intraday trading to $8.90 this Wednesday, 09/01/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.96%, and it has moved by -10.54% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -2.65%. The short interest in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) is 79.69 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.37 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.93, which implies an increase of 25.4% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9.00 and $15.00 respectively. As a result, ZNGA is trading at a discount of -68.54% off the target high and -1.12% off the low.

Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Zynga Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) shares have gone down -15.74% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 414.29% against 23.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -10.00% this quarter and then drop -30.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 24.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $715.2 million as predicted by 16 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 15 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $666.29 million by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $518.13 million and $627.96 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 38.00% and then jump by 6.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -26.00%. While earnings are projected to return 0.00% in 2021, the next five years will return 9.23% per annum.

ZNGA Dividends

Zynga Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 02 and November 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)’s Major holders

Zynga Inc. insiders own 6.56% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 82.58%, with the float percentage being 88.38%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 653 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 92.51 million shares (or 8.50% of all shares), a total value of $944.52 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 82.66 million shares, is of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s that is approximately 7.59% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $843.91 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 28.97 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.66 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $295.77 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 25.03 million, or about 2.30% of the stock, which is worth about $255.58 million.