Ambev S.A. (NYSE: ABEV) Received An 23.31% Gain In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

During the recent session, Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)’s traded shares were 6.19 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.19, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.59% or -$0.09. The 52-week high for the ABEV share is $3.95, that puts it down -23.82 from that peak though still a striking 34.8% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.08. The company’s market capitalization is $51.62B, and the average trade volume was 24.94 million shares over the past three months.

Ambev S.A. (ABEV) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.20. ABEV has a Sell rating from 3 analyst(s) out of 15 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.02.

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) trade information

Ambev S.A. (ABEV) registered a -2.59% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.59% in intraday trading to $3.19 this Wednesday, 09/01/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.20%, and it has moved by 0.92% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 43.25%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.89, which implies an increase of 17.99% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.60 and $5.00 respectively. As a result, ABEV is trading at a discount of -56.74% off the target high and 18.5% off the low.

Ambev S.A. (ABEV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Ambev S.A. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Ambev S.A. (ABEV) shares have gone up 23.31% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -7.14% against 22.90. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 15.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.97 billion as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.21 billion by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.16 billion and $2.33 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 37.30% and then jump by 37.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 39.83%. While earnings are projected to return 0.00% in 2021, the next five years will return 7.40% per annum.

ABEV Dividends

Ambev S.A. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Ambev S.A. is 0.01, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.30 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)’s Major holders

Ambev S.A. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 9.66%, with the float percentage being 9.66%. First Eagle Investment Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 376 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 234.9 million shares (or 1.49% of all shares), a total value of $808.05 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 182.97 million shares, is of Harding Loevner LLC’s that is approximately 1.16% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $629.43 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ambev S.A. (ABEV) shares are First Eagle Global Fund and Harding, Loevner Funds, Inc-International Equity Portfolio. Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that First Eagle Global Fund owns about 103.31 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.66 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $287.2 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 75.46 million, or about 0.48% of the stock, which is worth about $209.77 million.