After Tarena International Inc. (NASDAQ: TEDU) Surges -2037.27% From Highs, What Will It Look Like?

During the last session, Tarena International Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU)’s traded shares were 1.4 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.41. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.61, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.55% or $0.07. The 52-week high for the TEDU share is $3.88, that puts it down -140.99 from that peak though still a striking 22.36% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.25. The company’s market capitalization is $86.80M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.55 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.53 million shares over the past three months.

Tarena International Inc. (TEDU) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 5.00. TEDU has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Tarena International Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) trade information

Tarena International Inc. (TEDU) registered a 4.55% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.55% in intraday trading to $1.61 this Wednesday, 09/01/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 17.52%, and it has moved by 5.23% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 1.26%. The short interest in Tarena International Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) is 0.31 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.39 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $34.41, which implies an increase of 95.32% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $34.41 and $34.41 respectively. As a result, TEDU is trading at a discount of -2037.27% off the target high and -2037.27% off the low.

Tarena International Inc. (TEDU) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 10.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $58.85 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $83.49 million by the end of Jun 2019. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $58.55 million and $74.62 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 0.50% and then jump by 11.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -46.00%. While earnings are projected to return 27.30% in 2021, the next five years will return -1.25% per annum.

TEDU Dividends

Tarena International Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 10 and August 16. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Tarena International Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU)’s Major holders

Tarena International Inc. insiders own 23.67% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 28.65%, with the float percentage being 37.54%. Wellington Management Group, LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 20 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2.39 million shares (or 4.89% of all shares), a total value of $7.51 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.59 million shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 1.21% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.86 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Tarena International Inc. (TEDU) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF owns about 29190.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.06 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.11 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 24820.0, or about 0.05% of the stock, which is worth about $77934.0.