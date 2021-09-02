After Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ: APOP) Surges 41.75% From Highs, What Will It Look Like?

During the last session, Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP)’s traded shares were 3.36 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.15, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.83% or -$0.15. The 52-week high for the APOP share is $7.15, that puts it down -38.83 from that peak though still a striking 67.96% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.65. The company’s market capitalization is $20.13M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.18 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.87 million shares over the past three months.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) trade information

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP) registered a -2.83% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.83% in intraday trading to $5.15 this Wednesday, 09/01/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 22.33%, and it has moved by 24.70% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 131.98%. The short interest in Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) is 0.17 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.24 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.00, which implies a decrease of -71.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $3.00 respectively. As a result, APOP is trading at a premium of 41.75% off the target high and 41.75% off the low.

APOP Dividends

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP)’s Major holders

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. insiders own 3.65% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 15.60%, with the float percentage being 16.19%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 10 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 0.12 million shares (or 2.96% of all shares), a total value of $0.43 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 20347.0 shares, is of Virtu Financial LLC’s that is approximately 0.52% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $63889.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP) shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 10200.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.26 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $38250.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6202.0, or about 0.16% of the stock, which is worth about $23257.0.