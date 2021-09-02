ABVC BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ABVC) Stock Jumped 20.07% Over A Month – Is There Any Hope Of A Gain?

During the last session, ABVC BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABVC)’s traded shares were 53.03 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.59, reflecting an intraday gain of 23.79% or $0.69. The 52-week high for the ABVC share is $29.95, that puts it down -734.26 from that peak though still a striking 45.68% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.95. The company’s market capitalization is $84.87M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.41 million shares, and the average trade volume was 587.83K shares over the past three months.

ABVC BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABVC) trade information

ABVC BioPharma Inc. (ABVC) registered a 23.79% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 23.79% in intraday trading to $3.59 this Wednesday, 09/01/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 45.93%, and it has moved by 20.07% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -10.25%. The short interest in ABVC BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABVC) is 0.22 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.4 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.50, which implies an increase of 62.21% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9.50 and $9.50 respectively. As a result, ABVC is trading at a discount of -164.62% off the target high and -164.62% off the low.

ABVC BioPharma Inc. (ABVC) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 30.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $263k as predicted by 0 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $31k by the end of Jun 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 13.40%. While earnings are projected to return -138.60% in 2021.

ABVC Dividends

ABVC BioPharma Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on June 30. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ABVC BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABVC)’s Major holders

ABVC BioPharma Inc. insiders own 92.60% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.00%, with the float percentage being 0.00%.