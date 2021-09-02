A Stock You Ought To Watch Is Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU)

During the recent session, Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU)’s traded shares were 0.92 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.59. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $9.82, reflecting an intraday gain of 10.46% or $0.93. The 52-week high for the VERU share is $24.57, that puts it down -150.2 from that peak though still a striking 76.58% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.30. The company’s market capitalization is $623.19M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.32 million shares, and the average trade volume was 820.14K shares over the past three months.

Veru Inc. (VERU) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. VERU has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.06.

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) trade information

Veru Inc. (VERU) registered a 10.46% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.46% in intraday trading to $9.82 this Wednesday, 09/01/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 9.89%, and it has moved by 23.82% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 232.96%. The short interest in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) is 2.66 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.17 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $24.40, which implies an increase of 59.75% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $21.00 and $29.00 respectively. As a result, VERU is trading at a discount of -195.32% off the target high and -113.85% off the low.

Veru Inc. (VERU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Veru Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Veru Inc. (VERU) shares have gone down -27.07% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 145.45% against 15.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -20.00% this quarter and then drop -400.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 49.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $14.1 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $18.17 million by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -31.20%. While earnings are projected to return -49.80% in 2021.

VERU Dividends

Veru Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU)’s Major holders

Veru Inc. insiders own 19.75% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 33.60%, with the float percentage being 41.87%. Perceptive Advisors Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 148 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 4.45 million shares (or 5.59% of all shares), a total value of $47.96 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.93 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 4.93% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $42.3 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Veru Inc. (VERU) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.77 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.22 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $19.06 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.31 million, or about 1.64% of the stock, which is worth about $11.55 million.