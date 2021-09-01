You Should Look At The Stock Forecast For Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX).

In today’s recent session, 1.03 million shares of the Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) have been traded, and its beta is 1.58. Most recently the company’s share price was $18.61, and it changed around $0.03 or 0.19% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.81B. FLEX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $20.04, offering almost -7.68% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.01, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 46.21% since then. We note from Flex Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.06 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.91 million.

Flex Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended FLEX as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Flex Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.38 for the current quarter.

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) trade information

Instantly FLEX has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.19% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 18.93 on Tuesday, 08/31/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.69%. The company’s shares are currently up 3.34% year-to-date, but still up 2.88% over the last five days. On the other hand, Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) is 4.21% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.58 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.4 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $23.63, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 21.24% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FLEX is forecast to be at a low of $21.00 and a high of $31.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -66.58% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -12.84% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Flex Ltd. (FLEX) estimates and forecasts

Flex Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 3.80 percent over the past six months and at a 15.29% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 24.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 65.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 11.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 7.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $6.34 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Flex Ltd. to make $6.36 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 9.00%. Flex Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by 604.80% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 15.95% per year for the next five years.

FLEX Dividends

Flex Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 27 and November 01.

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.67% of Flex Ltd. shares, and 102.25% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 102.94%. Flex Ltd. stock is held by 467 institutions, with Primecap Management Company being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 13.02% of the shares, which is about 65.02 million shares worth $1.17 billion.

Wellington Management Group, LLP, with 10.56% or 52.71 million shares worth $947.73 million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Horizon Fund-Capital Opportunity Portfolio and Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 18.41 million shares worth $331.0 million, making up 3.69% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund held roughly 18.02 million shares worth around $323.97 million, which represents about 3.61% of the total shares outstanding.