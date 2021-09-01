Why Neuronetics Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2021

In today’s recent session, 0.56 million shares of the Neuronetics Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.69, and it changed around $0.97 or 14.43% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $184.26M. STIM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $22.43, offering almost -191.68% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.96, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 48.5% since then. We note from Neuronetics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 494.12K.

Neuronetics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended STIM as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Neuronetics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.24 for the current quarter.

Neuronetics Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) trade information

Instantly STIM has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 14.43% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.01 on Tuesday, 08/31/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.0%. The company’s shares are currently down -39.51% year-to-date, but still down -12.39% over the last five days. On the other hand, Neuronetics Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) is -48.43% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 56.06% from its current value. Analyst projections state that STIM is forecast to be at a low of $12.00 and a high of $21.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -173.08% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -56.05% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Neuronetics Inc. (STIM) estimates and forecasts

Neuronetics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -56.34 percent over the past six months and at a 19.86% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 17.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 41.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -50.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 20.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $14.2 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Neuronetics Inc. to make $15.07 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $9.74 million and $11.22 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 45.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 34.30%.

STIM Dividends

Neuronetics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 01 and November 05.

Neuronetics Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.78% of Neuronetics Inc. shares, and 92.20% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 98.91%. Neuronetics Inc. stock is held by 140 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 5.80% of the shares, which is about 1.53 million shares worth $24.45 million.

First Light Asset Management, LLC, with 5.56% or 1.46 million shares worth $23.45 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2021. The former held 0.94 million shares worth $12.74 million, making up 3.57% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.63 million shares worth around $7.81 million, which represents about 2.40% of the total shares outstanding.