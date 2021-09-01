Why LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: LITB) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2021

In the last trading session, 1.05 million shares of the LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) were traded, and its beta was 0.55. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.36, and it changed around $0.16 or 13.33% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $142.64M. LITB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.69, offering almost -318.38% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.03, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 24.26% since then. We note from LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.14 million.

LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) trade information

Instantly LITB has showed a green trend with a performance of 13.33% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.3700 on Tuesday, 08/31/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.73%. The company’s shares are currently down -46.46% year-to-date, but still up 5.43% over the last five days. On the other hand, LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) is -2.86% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.94 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.76 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 54.67% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LITB is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $3.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -120.59% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -120.59% from its current level to reach the projected low.

LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. (LITB) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 9.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $78.49 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. to make $77.08 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2017. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $65.65 million and $64.36 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 19.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 19.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 16.50%.

LITB Dividends

LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 17 and August 23.

LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:LITB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.06% of LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. shares, and 10.62% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 11.55%. LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. stock is held by 31 institutions, with IDG China Venture Capital Fund IV Associates, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 5.76% of the shares, which is about 6.46 million shares worth $17.69 million.

TB Alternative Assets Ltd., with 1.91% or 2.14 million shares worth $5.86 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Amplify International Online Retail ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 70581.0 shares worth $0.19 million, making up 0.06% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF held roughly 52683.0 shares worth around $0.15 million, which represents about 0.05% of the total shares outstanding.