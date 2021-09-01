Why KnowBe4 Inc. (NASDAQ: KNBE) Stock Shouldn’t Be Ignored In 2021

In the last trading session, 1.3 million shares of the KnowBe4 Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $24.61, and it changed around $0.22 or 0.90% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.27B. KNBE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $36.67, offering almost -49.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $16.77, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 31.86% since then. We note from KnowBe4 Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 714.04K.

KnowBe4 Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended KNBE as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. KnowBe4 Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.02 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

KnowBe4 Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) trade information

Instantly KNBE has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.90% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 25.73 on Tuesday, 08/31/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.35%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.95% year-to-date, but still up 9.43% over the last five days. On the other hand, KnowBe4 Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) is 10.96% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.06 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.07 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $29.58, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 16.8% from its current value. Analyst projections state that KNBE is forecast to be at a low of $23.00 and a high of $40.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -62.54% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 6.54% from its current level to reach the projected low.

KnowBe4 Inc. (KNBE) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $56.37 million in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect KnowBe4 Inc. to make $61.3 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021.

KNBE Dividends

KnowBe4 Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 19.

KnowBe4 Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.37% of KnowBe4 Inc. shares, and 70.83% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 74.07%. KnowBe4 Inc. stock is held by 12 institutions, with Principal Small Cap Fund being the largest institutional investor. By Apr 29, 2021, it held 2.80% of the shares, which is about 0.33 million shares worth $7.56 million.

Fidelity Select Portfolios – Computers, with 0.89% or 0.1 million shares worth $2.39 million as of Apr 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.