Why Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) Is A Stock Not To Be Discarded In 2021

In today’s recent session, 1.66 million shares of the Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) have been traded, and its beta is 1.50. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.55, and it changed around $0.41 or 3.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.18B. MOMO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $20.14, offering almost -48.63% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.09, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 18.15% since then. We note from Hello Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.08 million.

Hello Group Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended MOMO as a Hold, whereas 11 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Hello Group Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $2.19 for the current quarter.

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) trade information

Instantly MOMO has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.08% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 13.51 on Tuesday, 08/31/21 decreased the stock’s daily price by -0.3%. The company’s shares are currently down -1.90% year-to-date, but still up 3.30% over the last five days. On the other hand, Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) is 2.26% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.4 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.88 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $108.48, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 87.51% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MOMO is forecast to be at a low of $84.24 and a high of $188.04. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1287.75% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -521.7% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Hello Group Inc. (MOMO) estimates and forecasts

Hello Group Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -16.44 percent over the past six months and at a -28.71% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 0.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 376.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 382.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 528.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.63 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Hello Group Inc. to make $3.69 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $570.6 million and $582.22 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 535.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 533.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 172.80%. Hello Group Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -29.30% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 2.05% per year for the next five years.

MOMO Dividends

Hello Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around September 01 and September 06.

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.13% of Hello Group Inc. shares, and 63.43% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 65.47%. Hello Group Inc. stock is held by 354 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 7.11% of the shares, which is about 11.8 million shares worth $180.68 million.

Invesco Ltd., with 5.62% or 9.33 million shares worth $142.79 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2021. The former held 2.22 million shares worth $32.54 million, making up 1.34% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 1.85 million shares worth around $27.1 million, which represents about 1.11% of the total shares outstanding.