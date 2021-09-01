Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VRDN): How It Has Performed & Trended

In today’s recent session, 0.92 million shares of the Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) have been traded, and its beta is 1.56. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.21, and it changed around -$0.17 or -1.27% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $127.51M. VRDN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.67, offering almost -94.32% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.08, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 46.4% since then. We note from Viridian Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 45.06K.

Viridian Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended VRDN as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Viridian Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$1.52 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) trade information

Instantly VRDN has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.27% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 14.31 on Tuesday, 08/31/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.69%. The company’s shares are currently down -18.66% year-to-date, but still down -1.11% over the last five days. On the other hand, Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) is -10.92% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $34.67, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 61.9% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VRDN is forecast to be at a low of $26.00 and a high of $44.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -233.08% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -96.82% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (VRDN) estimates and forecasts

Viridian Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -15.21 percent over the past six months and at a 48.83% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 7.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 15.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 12.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 232.40%, up from the previous year.

4 analysts expect Viridian Therapeutics Inc. to make $570k in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 37.10%.

VRDN Dividends

Viridian Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 08 and November 12.

Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 17.23% of Viridian Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 83.12% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 100.43%. Viridian Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 34 institutions, with Ally Bridge Group (NY) LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 8.97% of the shares, which is about 0.86 million shares worth $15.73 million.

Perceptive Advisors Llc, with 8.29% or 0.79 million shares worth $14.53 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 0.12 million shares worth $1.96 million, making up 1.23% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 43195.0 shares worth around $0.72 million, which represents about 0.45% of the total shares outstanding.