UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: UNH) Could Bring Massive Returns?

In the last trading session, 4.23 million shares of the UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were traded, and its beta was 0.77. Most recently the company’s share price was $416.27, and it changed around -$2.03 or -0.49% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $390.72B. UNH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $431.36, offering almost -3.63% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $289.64, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 30.42% since then. We note from UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.77 million.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 26 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended UNH as a Hold, whereas 21 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is expected to report earnings per share of $4.4 for the current quarter.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) trade information

Instantly UNH has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.49% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 423.61 on Tuesday, 08/31/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.73%. The company’s shares are currently up 18.70% year-to-date, but still down -1.69% over the last five days. On the other hand, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is 0.17% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.4 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.46 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $466.27, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 10.72% from its current value. Analyst projections state that UNH is forecast to be at a low of $421.00 and a high of $522.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -25.4% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1.14% from its current level to reach the projected low.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) estimates and forecasts

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 25.05 percent over the past six months and at a 10.90% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 19.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 25.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 71.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 10.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 15 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $71 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 15 analysts expect UnitedHealth Group Incorporated to make $71.4 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 9.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 21.70%. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated earnings are expected to increase by 11.90% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 13.02% per year for the next five years.

UNH Dividends

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 12 and October 18. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.39 percent and its annual dividend per share was 5.80. It is important to note, however, that the 1.39% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 1.42 per year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.59% of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated shares, and 89.04% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 89.57%. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated stock is held by 3,219 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 8.34% of the shares, which is about 78.66 million shares worth $29.27 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.47% or 70.48 million shares worth $26.22 billion as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 26.75 million shares worth $9.95 billion, making up 2.83% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 19.36 million shares worth around $7.2 billion, which represents about 2.05% of the total shares outstanding.