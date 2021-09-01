The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WTER) Could See A Rise In Prices Shortly.

In the last trading session, 1.49 million shares of the The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) were traded, and its beta was 1.98. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.87, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.53% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $174.12M. WTER currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.35, offering almost -25.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.93, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 50.27% since then. We note from The Alkaline Water Company Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.39 million.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Sell, based on a mean score of 3.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended WTER as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. The Alkaline Water Company Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.01 for the current quarter.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) trade information

Instantly WTER has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.53% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.9800 on Tuesday, 08/31/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.56%. The company’s shares are currently up 85.15% year-to-date, but still down -1.58% over the last five days. On the other hand, The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) is -14.61% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.57 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.76 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.90, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -107.78% from its current value. Analyst projections state that WTER is forecast to be at a low of $0.90 and a high of $0.90. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 51.87% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 51.87% from its current level to reach the projected low.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER) estimates and forecasts

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 59.83 percent over the past six months and at a 70.83% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 26.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 80.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 50.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 33.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $14.11 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect The Alkaline Water Company Inc. to make $14.63 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -0.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 36.00%.

WTER Dividends

The Alkaline Water Company Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on February 16.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.83% of The Alkaline Water Company Inc. shares, and 5.34% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 5.73%. The Alkaline Water Company Inc. stock is held by 52 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 5.77% of the shares, which is about 2.27 million shares worth $2.47 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 1.23% or 0.48 million shares worth $0.53 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 1.15 million shares worth $1.26 million, making up 2.93% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.99 million shares worth around $1.07 million, which represents about 2.51% of the total shares outstanding.